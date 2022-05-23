Pacific Steel Group awarded a contract to Danieli to provide a micro mill for its steel mill in Mojave, Calif. To be constructed at an investment of approximately $350 million, the micro mill is expected to begin commissioning in early 2025 and achieve an estimated annual capacity of 380,000 tons of straight and spooled rebar. The project will create roughly 400 jobs. The MIDA Hybrid micro mill will have the capability to directly connect to renewable energy sources, such as solar, which will help lower carbon dioxide emissions.
Business News
Pacific Steel Group Orders Micro Mill for California Facility
May 23, 2022
No Comments