The American Iron and Steel Institute awarded the “Automotive Excellence Award” to Ford Motor Co. for its advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) innovations in the all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Ford developed a platform to capture the spirit and performance of the Mustang brand while offering an all-new driving experience through an electric all-wheel drive (eAWD). The application of AHSS, which represents more than 50% of this body’s structural weight, allows for optimal strength-to-weight. While the overall vehicle weight increased by 36% because of electrification, that led to the development of body load path solutions and the use of martensite 1700 MPa steel to meet crash requirements and protect the battery system.