The BMW Group will use cast aluminum wheels produced with 100% green power for its BMW and MINI brands starting in 2024. The transition applies, in particular, to the energy-intensive electrolysis used in producing aluminum and to the wheel-casting process.

Wheels currently account for about 5% of supply-chain CO 2 emissions. Transitioning to more sustainable production that relies on green power will reduce these emissions by more than half. The BMW Group procures about 10 million light-alloy wheels per year, and 95% of these are made from cast aluminum.

