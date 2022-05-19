Hydrovolt, a joint venture between Northvolt and Hydro, started commercial electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling operations at its plant in Fredrikstad, Norway. The company says it can process 12,000 metric tons of battery packs annually, or around 25,000 EV batteries.

The fully automated recycling process at Hydrovolt enables up to 95% of battery metals to be recovered, including plastics, copper, aluminum and black mass, a powder containing metals of nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium that will be supplied to Northvolt for further recycling. Aluminum recovered through Hydrovolt will be delivered to Hydro for recirculation into commercial-grade aluminum products.

Hydrovolt has a long-term target to recycle 70,000 metric tons of battery packs by 2025 and 300,000 metric tons of battery packs by 2030.