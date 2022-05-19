The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $45 million in funding to support the domestic development of advanced batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Through DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the department is launching the Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program to develop more affordable, convenient, efficient and resilient batteries. The equitable electrification of the transportation sector in America is a priority for President Biden, who included provisions within his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that support his goal to have EVs make up half of all vehicles sales in the United States in 2030.

The ARPA-E EVs4ALL funding opportunity aims to address faster charging, increasing efficiency and improving resilience.