Aerospace, automotive and other industries that use additive-manufacturing and 3D-printing technologies could benefit from quality-control software commercialized by a Purdue University-related company.

Araqev’s software helps end users print products in only a few design iterations, which leads to less scrap material and machining time and improves satisfaction with the final printed products. To use the software, customers upload their nominal design files and scanned point cloud data from their printed products.

