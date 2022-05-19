Epson Atmix Corp. will build a new factory to recycle used metal from Atmix and the market, creating a closed-loop system for metal-powder manufacturing. The recycled metal will be used as raw material for metal-powder products.

The facility in Japan will include an induction furnace for melting metals, refining equipment for removing impurities from metal, and a pig-casting machine for forming ingots. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2025. The used metal will come from sources such as out-of-spec metal-powder products in Atmix's manufacturing process, metal waste from its factory, metal scraps and used molds and dies.