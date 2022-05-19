HarbisonWalker International (HWI) announced that its Alabama One (AL1) manufacturing facility for steel customers in the southern United States is on schedule to open before the end of 2022. HWI is investing approximately $25 million to convert its closed property in Fairfield, Ala., into AL1, a manufacturing, service and distribution hub. Production will initially add approximately 15,000 metric tons annually and ultimately up to 30,000 metric tons as additional equipment is added by 2023. The 200,000-square-foot facility will produce refractories expressly designed for use in low-emission electric-arc furnaces (EAFs). It will produce magnesia-carbon brick for servicing steel ladles, using core raw materials that can be sized accordingly for a full range of steelmaking refractory needs.

According to HWI, AL1 will include a high degree of robotics automation and technology and utilize lean techniques throughout its processes. HWI is committed to environmental sustainability and working toward carbon-neutral operations.