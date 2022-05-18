Pfeiffer Vacuum opened a 40,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis, Ind., that will serve North American customers in all technological questions around leak detection and high-vacuum technology, focusing on the automotive industry, semiconductor applications, medical devices and consumer electronics. The Leak Detection Center of Excellence includes a CNC machine shop and modular assembly bays to support air and helium leak detection as well as custom-engineered vacuum systems. Customers will be able to have parts tested on Pfeiffer Vacuum leak-detection technologies – such as air, helium and hydrogen test methods – and determine which is best for their application.

In addition to the Leak Detection Center of Excellence, Pfeiffer Vacuum established a Custom Engineered Vacuum Solutions team that provides engineering, designing, manufacturing and training. Pfeiffer Vacuum will partner with customers to supply turnkey solutions, including pumps, pressure gauges, gas analyzers and leak detectors. To ensure system performance, vacuum training and field service are offered.