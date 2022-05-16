North Star BlueScope Steel marked the opening of a $700 million facility expansion in Delta, Ohio. The project created more than 100 new jobs and included a third electric-arc furnace (EAF), a second slab caster and a new shuttle facility. The expansion will increase the company’s annual hot-rolled-coil production by 950,000 net tons. The company said it continued to operate throughout the build, and it will make the first slab off the new caster in June.
North Star BlueScope Steel Opens Ohio Facility Expansion
