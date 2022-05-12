Novelis Inc. will invest $2.5 billion to build a new low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Ala. The facility, which will have an initial capacity of 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods per year, is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs. More than half of the capacity will be used to serve growing demand for aluminum beverage-can sheet in North America. According to Novelis, the facility will be the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in 40 years. The plant will make significant use of advanced automation and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and robotics. Site work is currently underway, and the company expects to begin commissioning in mid-2025.

With the addition of a new recycling center for beverage cans, Novelis will soon be able to recycle 90 billion cans globally, up from the 74 billion used beverage cans the company currently recycles. To support this, Novelis has been working to develop circular economies for aluminum through state and federal public policies, as well as through partnerships with customers and other stakeholders on new approaches that encourage and incentivize U.S. consumers to recycle more often.

According to Novelis, it is positioned to efficiently expand capacity at the facility in the future to capture ongoing strong demand. In addition to the beverage-can market, the facility will also serve the automotive market.