SECO/VACUUM, a SECO/WARWICK Group company, received an order for a 2-bar vacuum heat-treating furnace from an automotive components manufacturer. The single-chamber furnace, which has a chamber size of 36 x 36 x 48 inches and a load capacity of 3,300 pounds, will increase the company’s annealing production of fuel-injector components. The high-pressure-quench unit will complement an existing SECO/VACUUM furnace in operation at that location since 2002. Because the new furnace is a nearly identical model, they share standard components and will reduce the necessary inventory of spare parts.

The Vector is designed for a temperature uniformity of +/-10°F to meet the qualifications of CQI-9 and AMS 2750F. The furnace will be equipped with SECO/WARWICK’s state-of-the-art control system, which includes a PLC and SECO/VACUUM SCADA system. A battery-operated electric loader will be provided to allow safe and convenient loading and unloading operations.

This furnace brings the number of vacuum heat-treating systems SECO/VACUUM has delivered to this company to seven in the past three years.