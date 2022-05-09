Novelis Inc. broke ground on a $365 million highly advanced recycling center in Guthrie, Ky. With an annual casting capacity of 240 kt of sheet ingot, the facility is expected to reduce the company’s carbon emissions by more than 1 million tons per year. It will add approximately 140 new jobs and will be built adjacent to Novelis’ existing automotive finishing plant in Guthrie. The new recycling center will be equipped with industry-leading processes and capabilities, including advanced shredding and sorting technology, as well as energy-efficient innovations to support the company’s sustainability goal to reduce energy intensity by 10% by 2026 and be net carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner.

The recycling center is expected to be operational in 2024. The Guthrie automotive finishing facility currently employs 150 people and expects to grow to 190 employees over the next two years. Novelis also operates an aluminum beverage-can recycling plant in Berea, Ky., and the Logan Aluminum joint venture in Russellville, Ky.