Atlas Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, opened its newest steel mill in Blytheville, Ark. The company’s second in Blytheville, it will be dedicated to producing jumbo hollow structural sections (HSS) as large as 28 inches OD with walls up to 1 inch thick. According to Atlas Tube, the $150 million project is the largest private investment in the U.S. steel industry in the last decade. It is expected to create over 75 new jobs. The company says the 515,000-square-foot facility will be the largest continuous electric resistance welding (ERW) mill in the world, rolling HSS from 8 to 22 inches square.

The facility will include new welding technology designed to handle the 1-inch-thick sections. Zekelman Industries says quick-change technology will give the mill the shortest cycle times in the industry, and the line will feed into a fully automated warehouse to reduce delivery times and increase efficiency.