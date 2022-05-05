Andritz received an order from CAF MiiRA to supply a wheel heat-treatment line for the company’s manufacturing facility in Beasain, Spain. The plant has been designed for train wheels with diameters of approximately 19.5-59.1 inches (500-1,500 mm). Production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024. The heat-treatment line will enable automated and flexible operation. Andritz’s scope of supply includes high-temperature pusher-type kilns, a transport system for the pusher cars, chain conveyors, manipulators, tilting table, safety engineering, automation and visualization equipment. The pusher-type kilns feature high energy efficiency in conjunction with heat recovery to heat the combustion air.

Andritz will provide the engineering work, delivery of all mechanical and electrical equipment, and supervision of installation and start-up. CAF MiiRA manufactures and supplies major components and comprehensive solutions for rolling mechanisms and coupling systems in the railway industry.