Solar Manufacturing Inc. received an order for a vacuum heat-treating furnace order from a firearms manufacturer based in the United States. The furnace has a hot zone measuring 36 inches x 36 inches x 48 inches with a weight capacity of 5,000 pounds. It has a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1315°C) and heats to 2500°F (1371°C) for hot zone bake-out. The furnace design has a temperature uniformity of ±10°F and is AMS 2750-compliant with vacuum levels in the low micron range. For rapid turnaround for work cooling, a 100-HP gas blower is provided for operation at 15 PSIG (2 bar) in nitrogen gas.

The furnace is complete with a SolarVac Polaris fully automated and programmable industrial controls package and a Eurotherm digital chart recorder. The system also includes an SCR-based dry power supply rated at 225 kVa from Magnetic Specialties Inc.