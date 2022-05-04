Gasbarre was founded in 1973 to design, manufacture and service a complete line of powder compaction and sizing presses for the powder-metallurgy industry.

Since that time, the DuBois, Pa.-based company has earned a worldwide reputation as a full-service supplier to the powder-metallurgy, particulate-materials and thermal-processing industries. With nearly 200 employees in five locations, Gasbarre stands alone in its ability to offer equipment and services for all applications related to powder compaction and thermal processing. Today, with 20% of Gasbarre products being exported, there are thousands of its presses, furnaces and other equipment in operation around the globe.

Through the acquisitions of Sinterite in 1989, C.I. Hayes in 2003 and J.L. Becker in 2011, Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems now operates in three locations and offers a broad range of products, including air, atmosphere and vacuum furnace equipment; associated auxiliary equipment; and after-market support.

Gasbarre’s continuous atmosphere line includes mesh-belt furnaces for annealing, brazing and sinter-ing. The continuous atmosphere line also includes pusher furnaces for applications requiring processing above 2050°F (1120°C). The flexible batch atmosphere product line includes integral-quench furnaces, box furnaces, car-bottom furnaces, tip-up furnaces, and nitriding and ferritic nitrocarburizing (FNC) systems. This product line covers a wide range of different processes, including sintering, brazing, annealing, inert-atmosphere processing, normalizing, stress relieving, tempering and drying. These products are energy-efficient and can be gas-fired or electrically heated.

The company’s line of modular vacuum furnaces offers the versatility for small- to high-volume production. The modular design allows for efficient processing for a wide range of thermal processes. All equipment can be designed to meet the strictest of standards, such as AMS 2750 and CQI-9 requirements. Systems can be configured for batch and continuous processing and can utilize both oil and gas quenching.

Gasbarre also provides a full range of aftermarket services. This includes replacement parts, alloy and custom fabrications, rebuilds and upgrades. This IHEA member is ISO 17025-certified and has technicians available to perform calibrations, maintenance, equipment moves, troubleshooting and equipment evaluations.

Gasbarre is dedicated to serving its customers by providing products and services that combine value and design flexibility through knowledge and understanding of their process. The company takes a 360-degree approach for each piece of equipment. From sales and applications engineering to equipment design, manufacturing and commissioning, Gasbarre’s team of engineers, metallurgists and technicians aims to understand the customer’s process from all angles.

Gasbarre has taken a two-fold approach over the last several years. First, has been the evolution of the Thermal Processing Systems’ organization to improve efficiencies and service to customers. Manufacturing was consolidated into a single location in St. Marys, Pa. Gasbarre restructured the responsibilities of key leadership to drive market growth and develop new technologies and increased the capacity and capability of its field service department. Second, Gasbarre Automation Solutions was developed as a new division to offer automation and robotic systems. These changes are not only positioning the company better today but into the future as well.

As for the future, expect to see details from Gasbarre about expansion of its manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania and the completion and growth of its technical center in Livonia, Mich. The company also plans additional advancements in its product offerings and automation packages. Gasbarre will continue to evolve to ensure it is supplying the latest and best solutions to its customers.





Through its strategy of acquisition, Gasbarre has built a unique and diverse product offering – all while ensuring it maintains core competencies in each product line. The company is not a one-size-fits-all supplier. With its offering of batch or continuous equipment and both atmosphere and vacuum technologies, Gasbarre can go into each situation objectively and offer the best solution for each customer’s need.

