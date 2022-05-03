Ipsen’s Vacuum Technology Excellence Center received orders for 22 vacuum furnaces during the first quarter of 2022. These orders spanned industries including automotive, additive manufacturing, aerospace, commercial heat treating, and tool and die. The company will design and supply models including large vertical bottom-loading units for aerospace to small vacuum debind and sinter furnaces for additive manufacturing. Other orders included those for Ipsen’s AvaC low-pressure carburizing furnace and high-pressure gas quenching used in conjunction with vacuum compression brazing.

In addition to furnace orders, Ipsen performed over 250 field-service visits related to installation and start-up, furnace relocation, hot-zone replacement, preventive maintenance, calibrations and leak checks in the first quarter of 2022. The company also hired 12 new employees.