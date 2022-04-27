Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems commissioning a mesh-belt annealing and brazing furnace for Bluewater Thermal Solutions, a U.S.-based commercial heat treater. The furnace is installed in Bluewater’s annealing and brazing facility in Coldwater, Mich. The 28-inch-wide, four-zone furnace is designed with a maximum operating temperature of 2100°F (1150°C) and a capacity of 1,600 pounds/hour. It utilizes a blend of nitrogen and hydrogen atmospheres.

The system incorporates an Allen-Bradley PLC and integrated dew-point meter to ensure precise process control for consistent and reliable part quality. This is the fifth Gasbarre mesh-belt furnace at Bluewater’s Coldwater, Mich., location.