Ipsen named Navid Gamerschlag European Sales Manager – Vacuum Technology. Based out of Cologne, Germany, Gamerschlag is responsible for promoting Ipsen vacuum equipment within the greater European region. He will work alongside Ipsen’s European-based sales representatives to bolster vacuum furnace sales and support.

Gamerschlag was most recently the sales manager for a global manufacturer of induction heat-treating equipment. Prior to that, he served as regional sales manager for Ipsen Germany, where he was responsible for promoting Ipsen products and services in multiple international regions.