Solar Atmospheres of Western PA (SAWPA) was recently awarded three years merit status for SHARP Accreditation. The Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) is designed to recognize employees and employers for their effort in establishing and maintaining all elements of an effective safety and health program.

“Solar’s SHARP re-accreditation singles out our company, along with 46 other Pennsylvania companies, as a model for workplace safety and health,” said Bob Hill, president of SAWPA. “However, the more difficult part of this accomplishment is being performed by our 70-plus employees. They take extreme pride in reporting, predicting and eliminating safety concerns in order to remain accident-free every single day. Since this new re-accredited certification is for three years, our worksite will be exempt from all programmed Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspections for the same period of time.”