Thermcraft, an international manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment, announced that Andrew Belling joined the company as general manager. Belling will be responsible for process improvement, positive growth and continued development within the company.

Prior to joining Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Thermcraft, Belling was general manager for Siemens Energy, where he was responsible for manufacturing, engineering, quality and facilities. He has held general manager and plant leadership positions at Morgan Technical Ceramics, Spectrum Control, AVX and Bourns. Belling holds a bachelor’s degree in ceramic engineering from Alfred University.