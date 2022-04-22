Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), issued the following statement in response to the White House announcement of initial guidance to federal agencies implementing the Build America, Buy America Act. “We appreciate the commitment of the Biden-Harris administration to ensure that all federally funded infrastructure and public works projects use iron, steel and other products that are made in America,” Dempsey said. “As some federal programs do not apply Buy America requirements for the procurement of iron and steel products, we are pleased that today’s initiative begins the process to remedy this situation by providing clear guidance to federal agencies for adopting appropriate Buy America requirements for all federally funded infrastructure projects.”

The White House published new guidelines for the “Buy America” provision on April 18, which clarified that all iron and steel materials used in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)-funded projects must be melted, poured and processed within the United States.