Envision AESC, a Japanese electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology company, is investing $2 billion to build a gigafactory in Bowling Green, Ky. The facility will create 2,000 skilled jobs in the region and produce battery cells and modules to power EVs built by multiple global automotive manufacturers.

The approximately 3-million-square-foot plant will produce new-generation battery cells with 30% more energy density than the current generation, powering up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027. The gigafactory will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by on-site generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), ensuring the plant helps drive progress toward decarbonizing the state’s industrial sector.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the investment will make Kentucky the nation’s top producer of EV batteries.