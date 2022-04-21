Bearings from Sweden’s SKF are playing a key role in a record-breaking engineering project: the world’s longest suspension bridge, which recently opened in Turkey.

The plain bearings, which were produced in Germany, are located at the top and bottom of the bridge’s vertical suspender cables. They help to transfer extensive loads from the bridge’s two main cables and its deck. At the same time, they accommodate radial, axial and diagonal micro-movements that occur between the bridge and its supporting cables. SKF supplied more than 340 plain bearings, which must also be corrosion-resistant due to the bridge’s coastal location.

The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge spans a distance of more than 4 km across the Dardanelles strait in the northwest of Turkey. Here's the story.