Researchers published findings that show various wastes, including coffee grounds, can be used in the manufacture of green steel.

According to researchers at the University of New South Wales' (UNSW) Centre for Sustainable Materials Research and Technology (SMaRT), coffee grounds and waste plastic are now joining the ranks of waste rubber tires as sources of carbon and hydrogen. Industrial trials of green-steel polymer injection technology (PIT) have shown that various wastes can be utilized in electric-arc furnaces as alternative sources of coke and coal.

