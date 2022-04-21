The Ball Aluminum Cup is now composed of 90% recycled content, which positions the product as a sustainable solution for packaging waste challenges across the sports and entertainment, food service, retail and beverage industries.

Ball Corp. designed the lightweight aluminum cups, which are manufactured in Rome, Ga., to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products. Producing the cup with 90% recycled content significantly reduces its carbon footprint; doing so with recycled aluminum uses 95% less energy than doing so with primary aluminum.

For more information.