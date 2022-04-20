A manufacturer of electronic components with engineering centers and factories worldwide purchased a vacuum tempering furnace from SECO/VACUUM, a SECO/WARWICK Group Company, for one of its plants in Pennsylvania. With a chamber measuring 48 inches x 48 inches x 72 inches, the furnace will be used to anneal copper and steel electrical connectors used in subsequent assemblies. The furnace, which can operate up to 1382°F (750°C), will deliver added capacity to meet increased demand for the company’s products. It includes a turbo-cooling feature designed to improve turnaround time from batch to batch and maximize throughput.
Equipment News
Component Manufacturer Purchases Vacuum Tempering Furnace
