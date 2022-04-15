The United States Air Force (USAF) awarded Wall Colmonoy Aerobraze Engineered Technologies Oklahoma City a five-year contract for the remanufacture of F-15 fighter aircraft fin and plate heat exchangers at Mountain Home Air Force Base. The Idaho base has a history dating back to World War II and houses the 366th Fighter Group.

Aerobraze Oklahoma City developed the remanufacture process to support USAF clients who were seeking repair rather than new part replacement of their F-15 primary heat exchanger. The method includes complete replacement of the heat exchanger core, as well as inspection and testing in accordance with the USAF Technical Order. This is more cost-effective compared to new part replacement. Since 2013, Aerobraze Oklahoma City has manufactured more than 500 F-15 primary heat exchangers.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this competitively bid, multiyear contract. It demonstrates Aerobraze Oklahoma City’s capability to deliver significant cost savings to the United States Air Force (USAF) and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers in support of their F-15 primary heat exchangers,” said Brian Martin, director of business development.