A collaboration is working to develop the latest generation of shapemeter roll. A focus of the project will be to use the existing automation infrastructure of the rolling processes in line with Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) for data-driven optimization of shape processes. The aim is to achieve greater process reliability and production stability to meet higher quality requirements. The new generation will enable measurement and monitoring of five essential process parameters in addition to traditional shape measurement. These process parameters include: strip tension measurement, strip edge detection, strip width, strip position and strip temperature profile.
Product Spotlight
Shapemeter Roll
Andritz/BFI
April 15, 2022
