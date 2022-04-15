Air knives are an efficient and highly effective tool for blow-off, cooling, cleaning and drying in a variety of manufacturing processes. Air knife customizations can range from size to shape to material and to custom mounting holes and dimensions. For customers with space limitations, smaller lengths or skinnier profiles can be created. In situations where the knife may need to be installed in a very defined spot, special mounting brackets or custom-sized air inlets can be provided to fit a current system. Special marking requirements for tying knives to specific machines or critical processes can be accommodated.
Air Knives for Unique Applications
April 15, 2022
