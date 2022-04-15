The 72DL Plus ultrasonic thickness gauge delivers precision thickness measurements at high speed in a portable, easy-to-use device. With fast scanning and advanced algorithms, the gauge can measure the thickness of very thin layers for challenging applications across industries. It can deliver lab-quality measurement to maximize productivity and throughput on the production floor. Capable of displaying up to six layers at once, the gauge includes a full-color touch screen and five measurement layouts so thickness changes can be accurately tracked and visualized. The high-frequency model can drive transducer frequencies up to 125 MHz to measure ultra-thin materials, including metals, and simultaneously display the thickness of up to six layers.
Product Spotlight
Thickness Gauge
Olympus
April 15, 2022
