The POLYdrill family offers a large selection of multi-spindle heads from the standard range. Fixed and adjustable hole pitches and compact models allow the tool to be used in a variety of situations. Drilling capacity is available standard between 0.06-1.0 inch (1.5-25 mm). Minimum hole spacing is 0.27 inch (7 mm), while maximum hole spacing is virtually limitless. Optional tool holders include ER, ST, JT33, Weldon and customized styles. Additional options are axial and radial compensation and custom lay-out and spacing. The POLYdrill range includes multi-spindle heads such as MH 20/5, MH 20/7, MH 20/10 and MH 20/13, plus multiple spindle heads with two adjustable spindles for flexibility. The MH 20/5, 20/7 and MH 20/10 have a maximum speed of 4,000 RPM. Maximum drilling capacities are 5 mm, 7 mm and 10 mm, respectively. MH 20/13 has a maximum drilling capacity of 13 mm and a maximum permissible speed of 3000 RPM. The drive system allows the user to power up to eight machining units with a single motor with flex shaft power delivery. The speed range for this drive system is between 46-9,320 RPM.
Product Spotlight
Multi-spindle Drills
Suhner Industrial Products Corp.
April 15, 2022
