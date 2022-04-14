Durabond 7032 stainless steel aluminum putty will bond, repair and seal high-temperature equipment up to 2000°F (1093°C). Machinable and resistant to most chemicals and solvents, it is ideal for high-temperature repairs and plugging leaks in automotive, maintenance and industrial applications. Just trowel on a smooth, creamy paste that cures at room temperature. Hardening starts in 60 minutes, and it will not run, drip or sag. Durabond 7032 is available in 1- and 2-pound kits.
Product Spotlight
High-Temperature Stainless Steel Aluminum Putty
Cotronics Corp.
April 14, 2022
No Comments