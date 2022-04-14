Kwik Mark Inc. offers a full height stand to make its dot peen markers handy and easy to use with an adjustable ergonomic marking head and table positioning to suit both standing and seated operation. This full column stand is designed to improve every aspect of your marking operation. The floor mount base, which occupies 20 x 20 inches of floor space, features twin linear ball slides that span the entire 58-inch-long column to provide infinite height adjustment for both the marking head and the T-Slot ta-ble. An optional programmable (entire column) Z axis is also available. In addition to accommodating tall parts, this design will provide an open line of sight during the setup and marking operation, from a standing position, without having to lean down and look under the marking head.
Product Spotlight
Dot Peen Marker Stand
Kwik Mark Inc.
April 14, 2022
