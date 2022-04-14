The model PSC-4LT non-contact infrared temperature sensor features a miniature IR sensing head with a high ambient temperature rating up to 356°F. It has the ability to measure the temperature of conveyed materials exiting industrial ovens without taking up excessive space in the production line. These materials include coated metal, ceramics, glass and powders. Industrial manufacturers, OEM machine builders, R&D and medical users can easily integrate the PSC-4LT sensor into pre-existing measuring and controlling systems, set up alarm notifications and customize the software settings. The menu display provides a bright display of the measured temperature and allows full and simple configuration of the IR sensor. The sensor allows operators to continuously monitor product temperature and keep their production throughput at an optimal level.
Product Spotlight
Miniature Infrared Temperature Sensor
Process Sensors Corp.
April 14, 2022
