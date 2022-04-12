Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. reported that a liquid metal spill occurred during operations at its electric-arc melting facility in Bridgeville, Pa., on Monday, April 11. The spill was caused by a breakthrough at the bottom of a furnace shell. No injuries resulted from the spill. Cleanup and damage assessment are underway, and the company expects melting operations to resume in 6-8 weeks subject to parts and contractor availability. All other operations continue to function as normal. The company does not expect any near-term interruption to product delivery schedules.

Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates said, “I am grateful no one was injured, and there is no environmental impact. We are fully focused on getting melt back into production as soon as possible. As we firm up the recovery plan, we will provide an update when we release our first-quarter results on April 20. We have a record order backlog and remain committed to ensuring our customers are not impacted.”

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels.