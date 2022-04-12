Cook Induction partnered with Super Systems Inc. to implement a fully electronic SCADA package at its Nadcap-approved facility in Maywood, Calif., which offers heat-treating and brazing (induction, torch and furnace) services.

“Having the ability to track and recall furnace data from our desks has made life so much easier,” said Troy Doolittle, Cook Induction’s quality manager. “The new system has improved our ability to stay on top of scheduling and production.”

Cook Induction and Super Systems Inc. (SSi) recently partnered on another project.

“Cook’s engineers mentioned problematic combustion burners on a couple of their furnaces. With prices and lead times for new burners both astronomical, we collaborated and came up with a burner redesign that improved reliability, added ability to isolate burners, and complied with the latest NFPA 86 requirements,” said Zach Morgan, an SSi engineer who managed the project. “Historically, this level of engineering has originated from our Cincinnati, Ohio, main office, but this gave us the opportunity to bring that to our West Coast customers.”