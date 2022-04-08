Nucor Corp. will build a new rebar micro-mill with an annual capacity of 430,000 tons in Lexington, N.C. This will be the company's third rebar micro-mill, joining existing Nucor micro-mills in Missouri and Florida. Expected to cost approximately $350 million, the mill will employ approximately 200 full-time teammates when operational and create an additional 500 temporary jobs during construction, which is expected to take two years. Nucor Steel Lexington will produce steel with nearly 100% recycled content, according to the company.

Rebar is used primarily in concrete reinforcement for the construction of roads, buildings, bridges and other structures. Nucor produces steel by recycling scrap metal into new steel products. Nucor steel bar products contain 97% recycled content. The company’s steel-bar-production capacity is estimated at approximately 9,560,000 tons per year.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor operates three scrap recycling facilities in North Carolina that will provide raw materials for the new mill.