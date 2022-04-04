Borusan Mannesmann, one of the Borusan Group companies, will invest approximately $50 million to expand its service area in the United States. The first stage of the investment will bring the pipe production capacity of Borusan Mannesmann Pipe US, its subsidiary operating in Baytown, Texas, to 400,000 tons annually. The expansion will consist of a new mill that will expand the company’s OCTG range alongside its existing OCTG casing and line pipe manufacturing operations. Employment at the Baytown facility is expected to grow by 150 jobs in the first half of 2022.

General Manager Zafer Atabey said, “The new investment will provide solutions for a number of applications: special pipes to be used in machinery equipment production and mechanical installation pipes that can be used in federal and state projects. We aim to be an active local manufacturer that supplies products for the construction investments planned in the United States in the future.”