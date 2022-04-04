Messer will invest over $50 million to build a large-scale air-separation unit (ASU) in McGregor, Texas. The ASU will operate substantially off energy supplied from an on-site solar-panel array. It is the first Messer plant to be powered by a co-located renewable energy source. The ASU will produce gases that support local industries including aerospace, metals, chemical, electronics, and oil and gas. The ASU is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

“With our expansion in Texas and the inclusion of solar energy, Messer is focused on sustainability and environmental protection,” said Jens Luehring, president and CEO of Messer Americas. “As we move to a renewable-based future, this investment is integral to our green energy initiatives as we continue to serve our customers with a reliable source of supply.”