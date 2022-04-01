Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. prepared the shipment of an 1,800 kg/hour continuous mesh-belt heat-treatment system to a fastener manufacturer in Italy. The system integrates energy-efficient combustion and waste-heat recovery technology. It includes an atmosphere-controlled mesh-belt hardening system, oil quench, post-wash system, temper furnace, soluble oil system, bi-directional conveyor discharge and Can-Eng’s process enhancement technology (PET) system. The PET system provides the user with access to Industry 4.0 features such as product traceability, detailed process data for continuous process improvements, comprehensive equipment diagnostics, cost analysis and inventory management. The system will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2022 to meet the company’s capacity expectations.

This European project represents Can-Eng’s fifth installation for this producer of specialty fasteners, which has operations in Europe, South America, Mexico and United States.