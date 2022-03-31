Aalberts surface technologies, a global provider of specialized thermal-processing solutions, announced that its U.S.-based businesses will begin doing business as Aalberts surface technologies. This rebrand is part of a global rebranding initiative that Aalberts began in 2020. The U.S.-based businesses included in this phase of the rebranding initiative include Aalberts Surface Treatment, Precision Plating Company, Roy Metal Finishing, Ushers Machine and Tool, Accurate Brazing, Ionic Technologies, Applied Process and Premier Thermal.

Rebranding activities began in early 2022 and will continue through 2023. The activities will include changes to building signs, email addresses, websites, invoices and shipping documents. Communication with stakeholders is underway, including any required documentation updates. Aalberts surface technologies has five divisions on three continents and is part of Aalberts N.V., which has 134 locations worldwide.

“We are excited about our growth prospects in the United States,” said Oliver Jaeger, CEO of Aalberts surface technologies. “Operating under one brand in the U.S. market will help to improve our brand recognition in that market.”