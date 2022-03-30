Andritz successfully started up a new galvanizing line supplied to Nucor Steel Arkansas in Hickman, Ark. The first galvanized coil was produced on schedule in December 2021. The line has a capacity of 500,000 tons per year and produces high-strength coated products for the automotive industry. Andritz engineered the complete mechanical equipment, supplied electrical and automation equipment, and provided on-site installation and commissioning services.

Andritz and Nucor are currently fine-tuning and optimizing the production process.