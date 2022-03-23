Alcoa Corp. completed a $47 million capital project that is expected to improve stability, increase efficiency and boost production at its Deschambault aluminum smelter in Quebec. The work included the addition of a third electrical transformer to provide more amperage to the smelting pots and enable increased metal production. In addition, upgraded environmental equipment will allow the plant to maintain environmental compliance as it works to increase aluminum production in the coming years.

The three smelters that Alcoa operates in Canada (Deschambault, Baie Comeau and Bécancour) are certified to standards set by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, the industry’s most comprehensive, third-party system to verify responsible production. In total, Alcoa has a consolidated nameplate capacity of 946,000 metric tons per year across its three Canadian smelters, all powered by renewable hydroelectricity. In 2021, all three sites set annual production records. Deschambault’s nameplate capacity is 287,000 mtpy and is the home to Alcoa’s Aluminum Center of Excellence, where manufacturing best practices are developed and standardized for global deployment across Alcoa’s system.