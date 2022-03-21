ArcelorMittal will invest more than $330 million, with the support of the French government, to create a new production unit for electrical steels at its Mardyck site in the north of France. This investment will create more than 100 direct jobs. The unit specialize in the production of electrical steels for the engines of electric and hybrid vehicles. These steels, which are used in engines in the form of stacks of very thin layers (0.2-0.35 mm), are characterized by their magnetic and mechanical properties: high polarization to maximize engine performance, low losses to promote vehicle autonomy and high yield strength to support engine rotation.

The facility in Mardyck, which complements ArcelorMittal’s existing electrical steel plant in Saint-Chély d’Apcher in the south of France, will have an annual production capacity of 200,000 metric tons and is scheduled to start up in 2024. The project is supported by the French government as part of France 2030.