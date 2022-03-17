Keystone Powdered Metal Company (KPMC) and Engineered Sintered Components (ESC), both affiliates of Sumitomo Electric Industries (SEI), announced their planned merger on or about March 31, 2022. Already members of the SEI Sintered Metal Components Division, this merger is intended to leverage synergies that will strengthen the product and process portfolio and technical expertise of a leaner and more agile manufacturer of powder-metal components for the North American automotive, outdoor power equipment and industrial equipment markets. The merged entity will retain the Keystone Powdered Metal Company name.

KPMC’s company headquarters and primary manufacturing facility are located in St. Marys, Pa. In addition, the company has two satellite plants in Lewis Run, Pa., and Cherryville, N.C. KPMC was acquired by SEI in 2016 and became the flagship for the North American powder-metal production group. ESC, located in Troutman, N.C., supplies powder-metal components and specializes in machined product.

KPMC President Michael Stauffer said, “Today’s KPMC product mix slants heavily toward large-tonnage highly engineered transmission components, while ESC is more focused on high-precision engine components. We believe our customers will derive significant value from this merger.”