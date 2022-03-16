Engineer Zsolt Pataki wanted to create the ultimate fountain pen using innovative production methods with advanced materials. The result is a fountain pen made from a solid titanium bar for the ultimate weight, look and feel, hardened by ExpaniteHard-Ti to make it long-lasting and virtually unscratchable.

Pataki chose titanium grade 23 for the pen and wanted to use Expanite’s hardening solution for titanium. ExpaniteHard-Ti provides highly effective protection against wear and scratches. The method is not a coating process, so the risks of chipping/spalling off and inconsistencies in layers are completely avoided. In fact, it is the surface of the material itself, which is hardened. The process has a significantly greater level of protection against scratches than that afforded by the hardness of the base material.

