Ford and Volkswagen are expanding their e-mobility partnership. Ford plans to produce another electric model for the European market based on the MEB (modular electric toolkit) platform, which allows carmakers to electrify their portfolio quickly and cost-effectively.

The first Ford model to use the MEB will be an all-electric crossover scheduled to roll off the assembly line at the Ford Electrification Center in Cologne, Germany, in 2023. For Volkswagen, expanding the collaboration with Ford will allow the company to become a platform supplier for electric vehicles. The MEB platform, which can be used by various brands and manufacturers, already provides the technology base for 10 electric models from five brands. It was used to build approximately 300,000 units in 2021.

The strategic alliance between Volkswagen and Ford includes e-mobility, commercial vehicles and autonomous driving.