Boeing is building the latest version of the Wideband Global SATCOM satellite system, WGS-11+, using advanced techniques such as additive manufacturing (AM), rapid prototyping and agile development.

More than 1,000 parts for WGS-11+ were 3D-printed, giving Boeing the capability to introduce customization in a way that improves system performance without requiring extensive integration times or customized tooling.

Boeing and the U.S. Space Force completed the system’s critical design review in late 2021, officially launching the program's production phase. WGS-11+ is capable of generating hundreds of electronically steered beams simultaneously, providing users with more than twice the mission capability compared to satellites within the existing WGS fleet.